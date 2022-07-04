U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

