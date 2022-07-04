U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 124,200 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

USEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.