Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 26.8% in June

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNICY opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.15. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $9.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

