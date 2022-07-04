Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.92.
Unico American Company Profile (Get Rating)
