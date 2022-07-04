Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

