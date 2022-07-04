Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.26 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

