Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €20.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.50 ($21.81) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday.

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Uniper has a 12 month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of €21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.88.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.