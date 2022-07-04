United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 261,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in United Fire Group by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 155,351 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $861.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.03. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFCS. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

