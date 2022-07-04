UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,356,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 101.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

NYSE UNH opened at $517.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

