UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $517.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average is $492.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

