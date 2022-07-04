urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) vs. AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Head-To-Head Comparison

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

urban-gro has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.3% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of AerSale shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of urban-gro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of AerSale shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares urban-gro and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets urban-gro 0.02% 0.04% 0.03% AerSale 10.70% 13.46% 11.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares urban-gro and AerSale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio urban-gro $62.11 million 0.87 -$880,000.00 ($0.02) -253.00 AerSale $340.44 million 2.20 $36.12 million $0.87 16.66

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than urban-gro. urban-gro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for urban-gro and AerSale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score urban-gro 0 0 3 0 3.00 AerSale 0 1 0 0 2.00

urban-gro currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.26%. Given urban-gro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe urban-gro is more favorable than AerSale.

Summary

AerSale beats urban-gro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment also provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

