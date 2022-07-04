Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

USIO stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.65. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Usio will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

