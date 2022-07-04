Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 138,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $103.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

