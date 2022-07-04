Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

