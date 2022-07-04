Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

