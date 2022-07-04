Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $102.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.