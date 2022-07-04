Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.33 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

