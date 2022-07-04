Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Up 28.7% in June

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,997,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

