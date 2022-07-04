Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 35.3% in June

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $173.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $220.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.
