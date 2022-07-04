Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 35.3% in June

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $173.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 228,130.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,743,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 2,742,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1,086.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 202,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 185,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after buying an additional 152,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 125,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,908,000.

