Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 340,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 99,492 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $77.03 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

