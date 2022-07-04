Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92.

