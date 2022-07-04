Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.149 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.
