VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 47.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 103,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VEON by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VEON by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 1,336.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

