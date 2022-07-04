VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
