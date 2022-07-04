Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $63.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Verint Systems news, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,032 shares of company stock worth $5,633,947. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

VRNT opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

