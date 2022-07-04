Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $175.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.32. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

