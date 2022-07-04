Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,300 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $63.18 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

