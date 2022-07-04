Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,100 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 30.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

