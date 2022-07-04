Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,280 shares of company stock worth $57,266,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Shares of ANET opened at $93.41 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

