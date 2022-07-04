Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $627,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

