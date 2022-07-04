Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 12,800 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT opened at $97.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

