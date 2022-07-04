Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 137,800 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.37 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -619.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

