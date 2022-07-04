Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 218.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $81.07 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

