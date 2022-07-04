Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $582,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

