Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $4.29 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

