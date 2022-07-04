Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $93.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

