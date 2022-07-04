Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,554,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

