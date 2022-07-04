Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $400.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.98.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

