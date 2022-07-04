Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

