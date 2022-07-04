Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 57,500 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.23% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 263,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OPI opened at $20.42 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $988.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -178.86%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

