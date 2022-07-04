Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

