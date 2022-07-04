Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $112.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

