Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 788,600 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 788,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 847.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.