Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

