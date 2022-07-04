Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $36.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have commented on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

