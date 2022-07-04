Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 49.4% in June

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

VMAR stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 309.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.