VITE Reaches Market Cap of $11.78 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, VITE has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00066835 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,073,174 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.