Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $566,382,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $6,582,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $16,169,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAT opened at $7.73 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.