VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 49.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPRGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VivoPower International stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPRGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.08% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.