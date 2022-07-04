VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 49.1% in June

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
VivoPower International stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
VivoPower International Company Profile
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
