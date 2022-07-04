Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,456 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.08 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92.

