Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $183.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.