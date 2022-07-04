Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

